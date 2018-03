March 6 (Reuters) - AeroVironment Inc:

* AEROVIRONMENT, INC. ANNOUNCES FISCAL 2018 THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

* SEES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.45 TO $0.65

* ‍REVENUE FOR Q3 OF FISCAL 2018 WAS $63.9 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 20% FROM Q3 FISCAL 2017​

* ‍AS OF JANUARY 27, 2018, FUNDED BACKLOG WAS $123.5 MILLION VERSUS $78.0 MILLION AS OF APRIL 30, 2017​

* ‍CONTINUES TO EXPECT TO GENERATE REVENUE OF BETWEEN $280 MILLION AND $300 MILLION IN 2018 ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: