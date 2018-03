March 5 (Reuters) - Aeterna Zentaris Inc:

* AETERNA ZENTARIS PROVIDES UPDATE ON PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT

* AETERNA ZENTARIS - ‍ U.S. COURT GRANTED MOTION FOR CLASS CERTIFICATION IN CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT AGAINST CO, CERTAIN OFFICERS RELATED TO MACRILEN

* AETERNA ZENTARIS INC - ‍ HAS NOT RECORDED ANY LIABILITY RELATED TO LAWSUIT​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: