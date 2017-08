Aug 14 (Reuters) - Aethlon Medical Inc:

* On Aug 14, co received formal receipt from the U.S. FDA for expedited access pathway program submission ‍​

* Submission formally requests that the Aethlon Hemopurifier be included in the FDA EAP program - SEC filing