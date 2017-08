Aug 10 (Reuters) - Aethlon Medical Inc-

* Aethlon Medical announces fiscal 2018 first quarter results

* Q1 loss per share $0.21

* Aethlon Medical - ‍finalized expedited access pathway program submission that its regulatory advisors will provide to united states FDA

* Aethlon Medical Inc - ‍finalized submission requests that aethlon hemopurifier be included in eap program​