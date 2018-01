BRIEF-Aetna Reports Qtrly Adj EPS of $1.25

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Aetna Inc:

* AETNA REPORTS FOURTH-QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.25

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.74

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.20 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE WAS $14,853 MILLION VERSUS $15,727 MILLION

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $14.83 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* CVS HEALTH TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018

* MEDICAL MEMBERSHIP TOTALED 22.2 MILLION AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 VERSUS 22.2 MILLION REPORTED AT SEPT 30, 2017

* QTRLY TOTAL HEALTH CARE MEDICAL BENEFIT RATIOS 84.3 PERCENT VERSUS 82.1 PERCENT

* ESTIMATES TCJA WILL INCREASE GROSS 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS BY ABOUT $800 MILLION

* PROJECTS SUSPENSION OF HIF FOR 2019, WILL DECREASE 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS AS PRESENTED IN CO'S MANAGEMENT PROJECTIONS BY ABOUT $30 MILLION TO $50 MILLION