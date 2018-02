Feb 1 (Reuters) - Aetna Inc:

* AETNA INC - ON FEB 1, CO,CVS RECEIVED REQUEST FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION FROM THE DOJ

* AETNA INC - DOJ‘S REQUEST FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IN CONNECTION WITH THE DOJ’S REVIEW OF TRANSACTIONS CONTEMPLATED BY CO‘S MERGER WITH CVS HEALTH

* AETNA INC - ‍CONTINUES TO PROJECT PROPOSED TRANSACTION WILL BE COMPLETED IN SECOND HALF OF 2018​