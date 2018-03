March 7 (Reuters) - Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc:

* AEVI GENOMIC MEDICINE INC - EXPANDED COLLABORATION WITH KYOWA HAKKO KIRIN CO LTD

* AEVI GENOMIC MEDICINE - SIGNING OF OPTION AGREEMENT FOR EARLY STAGE MONOCLONAL ANTIBODY PROGRAM IN AN ULTRA-ORPHAN PEDIATRIC INDICATION

* AEVI GENOMIC MEDICINE INC - FINANCIAL AND OTHER TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT DISCLOSED