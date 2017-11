Nov 17 (Reuters) - AEVIS VICTORIA SA:

* TOTAL REVENUES AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2017 INCREASED BY 15.4% TO CHF 487.0 MILLION

* 9-MONTH ‍REVENUES OF CHF 487.0 MILLION (2016: CHF 422.1 MILLION)​

* 9-MONTH ‍NET REVENUES (MEDICAL FEES EXCLUDED) AMOUNTED TO CHF 427.9 MILLION (2016: CHF 367.8 MILLION)​