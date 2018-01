BRIEF-Aew UK Long Lease Reit ‍Entered Into 30 Mln Stg 8 Year Fixed Loan

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Aew Uk Long Lease Reit Plc:

* AEW UK LONG LEASE REIT PLC - ‍ENTERED INTO A NEW £30 MILLION 8 YEAR FIXED LOAN (TO 20 OCTOBER 2025) WITH CANADA LIFE INVESTMENTS​

* AEW UK LONG LEASE REIT - ‍AEW UK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT HAS SEVEN PROPERTIES TOTALLING C. £30 MILLION UNDER OFFER ON BEHALF OF CO, EXPECTED TO COMPLETE BY END OF JAN

* AEW UK LONG LEASE REIT PLC - TARGETING AN ANNUAL DIVIDEND OF 5.5 PENCE PER SHARE, PAID QUARTERLY, WITH EFFECT FROM FINANCIAL YEAR COMMENCING 1 JULY 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: