Jan 26 (Reuters) - AEW UK Reit Plc:

* AT 31 DECEMBER 2017, FAIR VALUE INDEPENDENT VALUATION OF PROPERTY PORTFOLIO WAS £151.59 MILLION (31 OCTOBER 2017: £147.79 MILLION)

* FOR THE TWO MONTH PERIOD ENDED 31 DECNAV OF £147.34 MILLION OR 97.21 PENCE PER SHARE (31 OCTOBER 2017: £148.22 MILLION OR 97.80 PENCE PER SHARE

* INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 1.33 PENCE PER SHARE ANNOUNCED FOR TWO MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017