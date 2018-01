Jan 22 (Reuters) - Afc Group Holdings Ltd:

* ON 8 AUG CO RECEIVED LETTER FROM FINANCIAL MARKETS AUTHORITY (FMA) ENQUIRING INTO STATEMENTS MADE BY CO‘S AUDITORS IN THE AUDIT REPORT​

* ‍AT THIS STAGE, FMA WILL NOT MAKE ANY FURTHER COMMENTS OR ENQUIRES​