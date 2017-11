Nov 8 (Reuters) - AFFECTO OYJ:

* CEO JUKO HAKALA, DEPUTY CEO IIKKA LINDROOS AND CFO MARTTI NURMINEN DECIDED TO LEAVE AFFECTO​

* ‍HEIKKI NIKKU WAS APPOINTED AS MANAGING DIRECTOR​

* ‍CGI NORDIC HAS INITIATED REDEMPTION PROCEEDINGS FOR REMAINING AFFECTO SHARES​

* ‍RELEVANT SUBSIDIARIES WILL CONTINUE BUSINESS OPERATION IN FORM OF OUTSOURCED SERVICES FROM RELEVANT CGI SUBSIDIARY

* ‍MERGERS WOULD EVENTUALLY BE IMPLEMENTED IN DENMARK, FINLAND, NORWAY, SWEDEN AND POLAND​