Oct 18 (Reuters) - AFFECTO OYJ

* CFO AND CEO TO LEAVE COMPANY

* ‍HEIKKI NIKKU HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS MANAGING DIRECTOR AND CHARLES GILLS FINANCIAL DIRECTOR OF AFFECTO​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)