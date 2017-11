Nov 2 (Reuters) - ‍AFFECTO OYJ:

* THE BOARD OF AFFECTO PLC HAS RESOLVED TO APPLY FOR DELISTING OF AFFECTO’S SHARES FROM NASDAQ HELSINKI AND TO CHANGE AFFECTO’S FINANCIAL REPORTING

* SAYS ‍WILL NOT PUBLISH AN INTERIM Q3 REPORT​

* ‍AFFECTO WILL NOT PUBLISH AN INTERIM Q3 REPORT​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)