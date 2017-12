Dec 21 (Reuters) - Affin Holdings Bhd:

* AFFIN BANK ENTERED INTO A SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH FELDA MARKETING SERVICES SDN BHD

* AGREEMENT FOR THE PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF ADDITIONAL EQUITY INTEREST IN AXA AFFIN GENERAL INSURANCE BHD

* AFTER COMPLETION OF THE PROPOSED ACQUISITION, AFFIN BANK WILL HOLD 49.95% IN AXA AFFIN GI