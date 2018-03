BRIEF-Affine Fy Net Profit Group Share Up At 9.1‍​ Million Euros

March 1 (Reuters) - AFFINE RE SA:

* FY CURRENT OPERATING PROFIT EUR 21.3‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 19.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR 9.1‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 5.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY EPRA RESULT (EXCLUDING. BANIMMO) EUR 15.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 11.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY EPRA NAV PER SHARE EUR 20.5, DOWN 2.3 PERCENT

* FY NET RENTAL INCOME EUR ‍​29.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 29.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF EUR 1.0 PER SHARE

* FY EPRA OCCUPATION RATE AT 87.0 PERCENT VERSUS 87.5 PERCENT YEAR AGO

* FAIR VALUE OF TOTAL GROUP PORTFOLIO (INCL. BANIMMO) EUR 824 MILLION AT END-DEC.