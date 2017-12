Nov 30 (Reuters) - AFI DEVELOPMENT PLC:

* RUSSIA‘S AFI DEVELOPMENT PLC ANNOUNCES THAT IT HAS AGREED TO SELL BUILDING 2 AND BUILDING 4 AT COMPLETED AQUAMARINE III BUSINESS CENTRE IN MOSCOW TO ONE OF LEADING RUSSIAN BANKS FOR RUR7.89 BILLION

* RUSSIA‘S AFI DEVELOPMENT PLC SAYS MOST OF SALE PROCEEDS OF TRANSACTION WILL BE TRANSFERRED TO VTB BANK AS PARTIAL REPAYMENT OF A LOAN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)