BRIEF-Aflac Inc Creates Asset Management Subsidiaries

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Aflac Inc:

* AFLAC INCORPORATED CREATES ASSET MANAGEMENT SUBSIDIARIES; AFLAC GLOBAL INVESTMENTS TO CONTINUE AS INVESTMENT DIVISION

* AFLAC - ANNOUNCED ESTABLISHMENT OF NEW SUBSIDIARY, AFLAC ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC

* AFLAC INC - ‍ ESTABLISHMENT OF ITS NEW SUBSIDIARY AFLAC ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC IS EXPECTED TO TAKE PLACE AS EARLY AS APRIL 1, 2018​

* AFLAC - ERIC KIRSCH NAMED PRESIDENT OF AFLAC ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC

* AFLAC INC - ‍HIDETO YAMAMOTO HAS BEEN NAMED PRESIDENT OF AFLAC ASSET MANAGEMENT JAPAN LTD​

* AFLAC INC - ADDITIONALLY, COMPANY CREATED A SUBSIDIARY OF AFLAC ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC CALLED AFLAC ASSET MANAGEMENT JAPAN LTD

* AFLAC - AFLAC GLOBAL INVESTMENTS TO MAINTAIN ITS ORGANIZATIONAL STRUCTURE

* AFLAC - AFLAC GLOBAL INVESTMENTS TO CONTINUE TO MANAGE GENERAL ACCOUNT INVESTMENT PORTFOLIOS OF AFLAC JAPAN & AFLAC U.S.