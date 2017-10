Oct 16 (Reuters) - Aflac Inc:

* Aflac incorporated prices ¥60 billion of yen-denominated subordinated debentures

* Aflac inc -intends to use net proceeds from this offering to fund all or a portion of redemption price of its 5.50% subordinated debentures due 2052​

* ‍has priced ¥60 billion (par value) in yen-denominated subordinated debentures with a coupon of 2.108%​