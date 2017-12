BRIEF-Aflac Inc Responds To Tax Reform With Plan For Additional Investments In The U.S. Of $250 Mln

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Aflac Inc:

* AFLAC INCORPORATED RESPONDS TO TAX REFORM WITH PLAN FOR ADDITIONAL INVESTMENTS IN THE U.S. OF $250 MILLION TARGETING WORKFORCE, STRATEGIC ALLOCATIONS FOR BUSINESS GROWTH, AND RENEWED AND STRENGTHENED COMMITMENT TO CHILDHOOD CANCER

* AFLAC - ‍EFFECTIVE 2018, CO MAKES COMMITMENT TO INCREASE CO‘S 401(K) MATCH, FROM 50 PCT TO 100 PCT ON FIRST 4 PCT OF EMPLOYEE CONTRIBUTION​

* AFLAC INC - EXPECTS TO INCREASE OVERALL INVESTMENT IN U.S. BY APPROXIMATELY $250 MILLION OVER THREE TO FIVE YEARS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: