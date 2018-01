BRIEF-Aflac Inc Says ‍Expanded Relationship With Nxt Capital To Include Management Of A Portfolio Of Commercial Real Estate Mortgage Loans​

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Aflac Inc:

* AFLAC INC - ‍EXPANDED RELATIONSHIP WITH NXT CAPITAL TO INCLUDE MANAGEMENT OF A PORTFOLIO OF COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE MORTGAGE LOANS​

* AFLAC INC - ‍AFLAC HAS ALSO INCREASED MINORITY EQUITY INVESTMENT IN NXT BY APPROXIMATELY $75 MILLION​

* AFLAC - ‍AFLAC GLOBAL INVESTMENTS COMMITTED TO FUND UP TO $2.0 BILLION OF MORTGAGE LOANS FOR PROPERTIES THROUGHOUT U.S. ON BEHALF OF CO‘S GENERAL ACCOUNT​

* AFLAC INC - ‍AFLAC GLOBAL INVESTMENTS COMMITTED TO PURCHASING APPROXIMATELY $1.1 BILLION OF THE MORTGAGE LOANS FROM NXT​