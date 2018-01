Jan 12 (Reuters) - Aflac Inc:

* AFLAC SAYS INVESTIGATED CLAIMS MADE IN RECENT MEDIA STORIES AND “FOUND THEM TO BE WITHOUT MERIT”

* AFLAC SAYS ‍INTENDS TO FIGHT “ALLEGATIONS” AGAINST CO BEGINNING WITH FILING FOR THEIR DISMISSAL​

* AFLAC - INDIVIDUALS REFERRED TO IN RECENT MEDIA STORIES ARE “NOT EMPLOYEES OF AFLAC”

* AFLAC - INDIVIDUALS REFERRED TO IN RECENT MEDIA STORIES ARE "NOT EMPLOYEES OF AFLAC"

* AFLAC - INDIVIDUALS REFERRED TO IN RECENT MEDIA STORIES "‍CAN BE PART-TIME AND LICENSED TO SELL WITH OTHER COMPANIES AS WELL"​