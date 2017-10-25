BRIEF-Aflac reports Q3 earnings per share $1.80

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Aflac Inc

* Aflac incorporated announces third quarter results, upwardly revises 2017 operating eps outlook, increases fourth quarter cash dividend 4.7 pct

* Q3 operating earnings per share $1.70

* Q3 earnings per share $1.80

* Q3 revenue $5.5 billion versus $5.7 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q4 non-GAAP operating earnings per share about $1.42 to $1.66

* Aflac Inc - ‍pretax net realized gains from securities transactions and impairments for Q3 amounted to $53 million​

* Aflac Inc - “‍continue to anticipate that we’ll repurchase in range of $1.3 to $1.5 billion of our shares in 2017​”

* Aflac Inc - ‍pretax net realized investment gains from certain derivative and foreign currency activities in quarter were $18 million​

* Aflac Inc - ‍continue to anticipate a long-term growth rate of 3 pct to 5 pct in new annualized premium sales through 2019​

* Aflac Inc - ‍continue to target a long-term growth rate in range of 4 pct to 6 pct through 2019​

* Aflac Inc - ‍net earnings in quarter also included a pretax charge of $10 million, reflecting Japan branch conversion costs​

* Aflac Inc - ‍revising 2017 operating earnings per diluted share outlook to $6.75 to $6.95​

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $6.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: