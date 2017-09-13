FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Africa Energy acquires interest in Namibia
#Regulatory News
September 13, 2017 / 11:14 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Africa Energy acquires interest in Namibia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Africa Energy Corp

* Africa Energy acquires interest in Namibia

* Africa Energy - ‍announces acquisition of one-third of shares in unit of Pancontinental Oil & Gas N.L.

* Africa Energy Corp - ‍Africa Energy paid Pancontinental US$2.2 million at closing​

* Africa Energy Corp - ‍will pay additional US$5.5 million upon spud of first exploration

* Africa Energy Corp - ‍partnered with Pancontinental for an effective 10 percent interest in PEL 37 offshore Namibia​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

