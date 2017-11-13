BRIEF-Africa Oil and Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas announce strategic partnership

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Africa Oil Corp

* Africa Oil and Eco (Atlantic) oil and gas announce strategic partnership

* Has entered into a strategic partnership with Eco (Atlantic) Oil And Gas Ltd for exploration in West Africa and Guyana​

* Under agreement, co to buy 19.77% shareholding in Eco through purchase, by way of private placement, of 29.2 million shares at c$0.48/share​

* Investment agreement also provides company to appoint one nominee to Eco’s board of directors​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: