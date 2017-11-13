FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Africa Oil and Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas announce strategic partnership
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Rights groups dismiss army's self-exoneration of atrocities
Myanmar
Rights groups dismiss army's self-exoneration of atrocities
Sri Lanka unlikely to break test duck in India
Cricket
Sri Lanka unlikely to break test duck in India
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
November 13, 2017 / 7:19 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Africa Oil and Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas announce strategic partnership

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Africa Oil Corp

* Africa Oil and Eco (Atlantic) oil and gas announce strategic partnership

* Has entered into a strategic partnership with Eco (Atlantic) Oil And Gas Ltd for exploration in West Africa and Guyana​

* Under agreement, co to buy 19.77% shareholding in Eco through purchase, by way of private placement, of 29.2 million shares at c$0.48/share​

* Investment agreement also provides company to appoint one nominee to Eco’s board of directors​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.