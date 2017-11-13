BRIEF-Africa Oil and Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas announce strategic partnership

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Africa Oil Corp
* Africa Oil and Eco (Atlantic) oil and gas announce strategic partnership
* Has entered into a strategic partnership with Eco (Atlantic) Oil And Gas Ltd for exploration in West Africa and Guyana
* Under agreement, co to buy 19.77% shareholding in Eco through purchase, by way of private placement, of 29.2 million shares at c$0.48/share
* Investment agreement also provides company to appoint one nominee to Eco's board of directors