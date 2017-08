July 17 (Reuters) - African Alliance Insurance Plc :

* FY ended Dec 2016 group profit before tax of 3.36 billion naira versus loss of 4.75 billion naira year ago

* FY net premium revenue 14.68 billion naira versus 14.40 billion naira year ago

* No dividend was proposed for year ended 31 december 2016