Nov 30 (Reuters) - AFRICAN DAWN CAPITAL LTD:

* HY ‍REVENUE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF 14.3 MILLION RAND VERSUS 16.0 MILLION RAND YEAR AGO

* ‍HY LOSS BEFORE TAXATION FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF 4.5 MILLION RAND VERSUS 7.0 MILLION RAND YEAR AGO

* ‍HY HEADLINE LOSS PER SHARE 16.3 CENTS

* SAYS ‍NO DIVIDENDS HAVE BEEN DECLARED FOR THIS INTERIM PERIOD​

* ‍GROUP WILL FOCUS TO GROWTH UNDERLYING OPERATIONAL ASSETS OF ELITE, YUEDILIGENCE AND GRINDSTONE​