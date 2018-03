March 9 (Reuters) - African & Overseas Enterprises Ltd :

* ‍HY HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE INCREASED BY 106.5% TO 31.8 CENTS​

* ‍HY GROSS PROFIT MARGIN DECREASED TO 52.7%​

* ‍CURRENT TOUGH ECONOMIC TRADING AND MARKET CONDITIONS ARE STILL LIKELY TO CONTINUE TO IMPACT BUSINESS IN SHORT TERM​