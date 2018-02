Feb 15 (Reuters) - African & Overseas Enterprises Ltd :

* HY ‍HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN 30.2 AND 33.3 CENTS PER SHARE​

* ‍HY EARNINGS PER SHARE EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN 30.4 AND 33.1 CENTS PER SHARE​