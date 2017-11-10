FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 10, 2017 / 12:29 PM / in 2 days

BRIEF-Ag Growth International qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.79‍​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Ag Growth International Inc:

* Ag Growth announces third quarter 2017 results; declares dividends

* Ag Growth International Inc - qtrly earnings per share $0.92‍​

* Ag Growth International Inc - qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.79‍​

* Ag Growth International Inc - ‍management anticipates company’s north american farm sales in Q4 to approximate 2016 results​

* Ag Growth International - ‍domestic and international commercial backlog as at Sept 30, 2017, includes a higher than typical book of business for 2018​

* Q3 earnings per share view C$1.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

