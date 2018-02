Feb 1 (Reuters) - A.G.Barr Plc:

* ‍TOTAL REVENUE FOR 52 WEEKS ENDED 27 JANUARY 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE C.£277M, UP C.7.5%​

* ‍2018 WILL BE ANOTHER CHALLENGING YEAR FOR UK BUSINESSES AGAINST BACKDROP OF CONTINUED UNCERTAIN ECONOMIC CONDITIONS​