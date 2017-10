Sept 26 (Reuters) - A.G.Barr Plc

* H1 PRETAX PROFIT 19.4 MILLION STG VERSUS 21.1 MILLION STG YEAR AGO

* INTERIM DIVIDEND UP 5 PERCENT TO 3.71 PENCEPER SHARE

* H1 REVENUE ROSE 8.8 PERCENT TO 136.6 MILLION STG

* ‍REMAINS ON COURSE TO MEET BOARD‘S EXPECTATIONS FOR FULL YEAR​

* ‍SOFT DRINKS MARKET HAS BEEN IMPACTED NEGATIVELY IN SHORT TERM BY MIXED WEATHER SINCE LATE JULY​

* REFORMULATION ACTIVITIES REMAIN ON TRACK AS CO MOVES INTO FINAL IMPLEMENTATION STAGES OF THE INITIATIVE IN SECOND HALF Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: