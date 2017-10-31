BRIEF-AGCO Q3 earnings per share $0.76

Oct 31 (Reuters) - AGCO Corp
* AGCO reports third quarter results
* Q3 sales $2.0 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.92 billion
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share about $2.86
* Sees FY 2017 sales $8.2 billion
* Q3 earnings per share $0.76
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* AGCO Corp - Q3 of 2017 adjusted net income, excluding restructuring expenses, was $0.79 per share
* AGCO Corp - maintaining full-year outlook for net income per share
* AGCO Corp - AGCO’s net sales for 2017 are expected to reach $8.2 billion
* AGCO Corp - gross and operating margins for 2017 are expected to improve from 2016 levels
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share about $3.00
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share about $3.00
* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.05, revenue view $7.98 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S