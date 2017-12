BRIEF-Ageas Announces Amended Fortis Settlement Agreement Reached

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Ageas Sa:

* AGEAS SA - AMENDED FORTIS SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT REACHED

* AGEAS SA - PARTIES WILL SUBMIT AMENDED SETTLEMENT PROPOSAL TO AMSTERDAM COURT OF APPEAL TODAY

* AGEAS SA - SO-CALLED ACTIVE AND NON-ACTIVE CLAIMANTS WILL BE ENTITLED TO SAME BASE AMOUNTS OF COMPENSATION FOR THEIR DAMAGES

* AGEAS SA - AMENDED PROPOSAL DOES NOT IMPACT AGEAS‘S RESULTS OR ITS SOLVENCY POSITION

* AGEAS SA - ALL CHARGES HAVE ALREADY BEEN PROVISIONED AND ACCOUNTED FOR IN Q3 2017 RESULTS

* AGEAS SA - REACHED AN AMENDED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH INITIAL SIGNATORIES VEB, DEMINOR, SICAF AND STICHTING FORTISEFFECT

* AGEAS -ADDITIONAL EFFORT OF EUR 100 MLN ANNOUNCED ON 16 OCTOBER, RAISES OVERALL BUDGET FOR SETTLEMENT TO EUR 1.3 BLN

* AGEAS SA - BUDGET HAS ALLOWED TO STRENGTHEN INITIAL SETTLEMENT DEAL, TAKING INTO ACCOUNT COURT'S MAIN CONCERNS