July 5 (Reuters) - AGEAS SA:

* FELIX GIORGETTI AND AG REAL ESTATE SIGN 30-YEAR DESIGN, BUILD, FINANCE AND MAINTAIN AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP GOODYEAR’S GLOBAL INNOVATION CENTER AND OFFICE BUILDINGS

* NEW BUILDING PLANNED TO BE READY BY BEGINNING OF 2020