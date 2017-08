BRIEF-Ageas Q2 net result insurance attrib. to shareholders at EUR 222.4 mln beats Reuters poll

Aug 9 (Reuters) - AGEAS SA:

* REG-AGEAS REPORTS 6M 2017 RESULT

* Q2 LIFE NET RESULT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS EUR 144.1‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 361.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q2 NET RESULT AGEAS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS EUR 173.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 152 MILLION IN REUTERS POLL

* Q2 NON-LIFE NET RESULT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS EUR 78.3‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 46.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q2 NET RESULT INSURANCE ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS EUR 222.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 194 MILLION IN REUTERS POLL

* Q2 COMBINED RATIO AT ‍​93.6 PERCENT VERSUS 100.0 PERCENT YEAR AGO

* AGEAS SA Q2 REUTERS POLL: NET RESULT AGEAS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS EUR 152 MILLION

* AGEAS SA Q2 REUTERS POLL: NET RESULT INSURANCE ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS EUR 194 MILLION

* H1 GROUP INFLOWS (AT 100%) AT EUR 20.5 BILLION, UP 12% (INCLUDING 2% NEGATIVE FOREIGN EXCHANGE IMPACT)

* H1 TOTAL INSURANCE SOLVENCY II AGEAS RATIO 193 PERCENT VERSUS PERCENT 183 YEAR AGO

* AGEAS DELIVERED STRONG SET OF H1 FIGURES EVIDENCING GOOD PROGRESS WITH RESPECT TO OUR AMBITION 2018 STRATEGIC PLAN - CEO‍​

* H1 RETURN ON EQUITY - INSURANCE 13.9 PERCENT VERSUS 18.0 PERCENT YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)