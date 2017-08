July 26 (Reuters) - AGEAS SA NV:

* AGEAS SELLS ITS SHARE IN CARGEAS TO BNP PARIBAS CARDIF

* ‍TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE BEFORE END OF 2017​

* ‍DIVESTMENT IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE A CAPITAL GAIN OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 75 MILLION FOR AGEAS​

* REACHED AN AGREEMENT WITH BNP PARIBAS CARDIF TO SELL ITS 50% + 1 SHARE IN SHARE CAPITAL OF CARGEAS ASSICURAZIONI (CARGEAS) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)