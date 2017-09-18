FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Agellan Commercial Real Investment Trust says got, considered & rejected Sandpiper Group's demand that REIT undertake a substantial reorganization of board​
After victory over Islamic State in Raqqa, Kurds face tricky peace
GRAPHIC: Central bank watching and currency bets
September 18, 2017 / 11:54 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Agellan Commercial Real Investment Trust says got, considered & rejected Sandpiper Group's demand that REIT undertake a substantial reorganization of board​

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Agellan Commercial Real Investment Trust

* Agellan Commercial Real Investment Trust-got, considered & rejected Sandpiper Group’s demand that REIT undertake a substantial reorganization of board​

* Agellan Commercial Real Investment Trust - announces plans to internalize asset management

* Agellan Commercial Real Investment Trust - Sandpiper’s demand to ‍reorganize of board include majority control by Sandpiper’s nominees​

* Agellan Commercial Real Investment - ‍board determined Sandpiper’s demands, unexplained urgent timing related thereto, are not in best interests of reit​

* Agellan Commercial Real Investment Trust - ‍Sandpiper advised REIT’s CEO that it holds slightly less than 10 percent of outstanding units of reit​

* Agellan Commercial Real Investment Trust - ‍“REIT is committed to engaging with its unitholders and considering proposals to enhance unitholder value”​

* Agellan Commercial Real Investment - ‍upon closing of internalization, REIT will no longer be required to pay external manager annual management fee​

* Agellan Commercial Real Investment Trust - upon closing of internalizationaggregate consideration payable to manager will be C$15.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

