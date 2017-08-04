FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 days ago
BRIEF-Agents' Mutual to list onthemarket Plc on AIM
#Breakingviews
#NorthKorea
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
India's war on cash had valuable benefits
Breakingviews
India's war on cash had valuable benefits
India this week
Photo Focus
India this week
Movie Review: Toilet - Ek Prem Katha
Bollywood
Movie Review: Toilet - Ek Prem Katha
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 4, 2017 / 6:27 AM / 8 days ago

BRIEF-Agents' Mutual to list onthemarket Plc on AIM

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) -

* Agents' mutual ltd - intention to float - aim

* Agents' mutual ltd - ‍agents' mutual announces intention to float onthemarket plc on aim​

* Agents' mutual ltd - ‍onthemarket plc will seek to offer a minority stake to investors as part of ipo

* Agents' mutual ltd - ‍onthemarket's entire issued and to be issued share capital being admitted to trading on aim​

* Agents' mutual ltd - ‍to raise approximately £50 million of new equity capital which will be used to fund growth of onthemarket.com portal​

* Agents' mutual ltd - ‍engaged zeus capital as financial adviser and broker to manage a proposed placing and ipo​

* Agents' mutual ltd - ‍following consultation with zeus capital, is seeking a valuation for company of between £200 million and £250 million​ Source text for Eikon:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.