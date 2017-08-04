BRIEF-Agents' Mutual to list onthemarket Plc on AIM

Aug 4 (Reuters) -
* Agents’ mutual ltd - intention to float - aim
* Agents’ mutual ltd - agents’ mutual announces intention to float onthemarket plc on aim
* Agents’ mutual ltd - onthemarket plc will seek to offer a minority stake to investors as part of ipo
* Agents’ mutual ltd - onthemarket’s entire issued and to be issued share capital being admitted to trading on aim
* Agents’ mutual ltd - to raise approximately £50 million of new equity capital which will be used to fund growth of onthemarket.com portal
* Agents’ mutual ltd - engaged zeus capital as financial adviser and broker to manage a proposed placing and ipo
* Agents' mutual ltd - following consultation with zeus capital, is seeking a valuation for company of between £200 million and £250 million