* Agex Therapeutics Inc - raised $10 million in equity financing to fund its operations

* Agex Therapeutics Inc - following financing, biotime continues to own about 87% of agex's outstanding shares

* Agex Therapeutics - financing is expected to fund preclinical development at agex as well as building company's operational infrastructure