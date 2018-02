BRIEF-AGF Management - ‍TSX Approves AGF's Notice Of Intention To Renew Normal Course Issuer Bid

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Agf Management Ltd:

* AGF MANAGEMENT LIMITED - NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID

* AGF MANAGEMENT LTD - ‍TSX HAS APPROVED AGF‘S NOTICE OF INTENTION TO RENEW ITS NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID IN RESPECT OF ITS CLASS B NON-VOTING SHARES​

* AGF MANAGEMENT LTD - ‍UNDER ANNOUNCED NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID, AGF IS PERMITTED TO PURCHASE UP TO 6.1 MILLION CLASS B NON-VOTING SHARES​

* AGF MANAGEMENT LTD - ‍PURCHASES UNDER NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID MAY COMMENCE ON FEBRUARY 6, 2018 AND CONTINUE UNTIL FEBRUARY 5, 2019, WHEN BID EXPIRES​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: