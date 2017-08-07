BRIEF-Agile Group announces ‍issuance of $200 mln senior notes

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Agile Group Holdings Ltd-

* ‍Issuance of us$200 million 5.125% senior notes due 2022​

* Co and subsidiary guarantors entered into purchase agreement with standard chartered bank, hsbc, abc international and china securities international​

* Company intends to use net proceeds of 2017 notes to refinance part of 2014 notes

* No listing of 2017 notes has been, or will be, sought in hong kong​

* Estimated net proceeds of 2017 notes issue will amount to approximately us$196 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: