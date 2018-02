Feb 8 (Reuters) - Agile Group Holdings Ltd:

* ANNOUNCES A-LIVING SERVICES CO​ FIXED FINAL OFFER PRICE FOR A-LIVING SHARES IN GLOBAL OFFERING AT HK$12.30 PER A-LIVING SHARE

* IF GLOBAL OFFERING PROCEEDS AT OFFER PRICE OF HK$12.30 PER A-LIVING SHARE, MARKET CAP OF A-LIVING AFTER OFFERING WILL BE HK$16,400 MILLION