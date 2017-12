BRIEF-Agile Group Updates On Limited Partnership Agreement

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Agile Group Holdings Ltd:

* AGILE GROUP-LIMITED PARTNERSHIP TO INVEST RMB261.96 MILLION,RMB694.17 MILLION & RMB1 BILLION IN ZHONGSHAN JUCHENG,ZHONGSHAN HAIDE & ZHONGSHAN ZHILI RESPECTIVELY​

* AGILE GROUP HOLDINGS -‍ZHONGSHAN YAJING, KAILI YIFANG, GUOSEN SECURITIES AND SHIGUANG SHIYE ENTERED INTO LIMITED PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT

* AGILE GROUP-ZHONGSHAN YAJING AGREED TO CAPITAL CONTRIBUTION COMMITMENT OF RMB7.50BLN OUT OF TOTAL REGISTERED CAPITAL OF RMB20.01BLN OF LIMITED PARTNERSHIP​