FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 days ago
BRIEF-Agios posts Q2 loss per share $1.78‍​
#Breakingviews
#NorthKorea
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
India Economy
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
A correction begins
Markets Weekahead
A correction begins
India make seven changes for Sri Lanka ODIs, Yuvraj dropped
Cricket
India make seven changes for Sri Lanka ODIs, Yuvraj dropped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 8, 2017 / 11:10 AM / 6 days ago

BRIEF-Agios posts Q2 loss per share $1.78‍​

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Agios reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍collaboration revenue was $11.3 million for quarter ended June 30, 2017, compared to $7.0 million for comparable period in 2016​

* Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍expects to submit an NDA (new drug application) to U.S. FDA for ivosidenib for IDH1M positive r/r AML by end of 2017​

* Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍expects to submit ind application for AG-270, development candidate targeting mtap-deleted tumors, by end of 2017​

* Agios Pharma - ‍expects cash, cash equivalents as of June 30, 2017, will enable company to fund its anticipated through at least end of 2019​

* Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc qtrly loss per share $1.78‍​

* Q2 earnings per share view $-1.56, revenue view $9.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.