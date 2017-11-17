FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Agios presents updated phase 1 data from dose expansion cohort of ivosidenib
#Regulatory News
November 17, 2017 / 12:20 PM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Agios presents updated phase 1 data from dose expansion cohort of ivosidenib

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Agios presents updated phase 1 data from dose expansion cohort of ivosidenib (AG-120) in patients with IDH1 mutant positive glioma

* Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍ivosidenib well-tolerated in patients with low grade glioma​

* Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍additional preclinical data demonstrate that ivosidenib and AG-881 suppress 2-HG levels in brain tumor mouse models​

* Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍there were 5 patients with serious adverse events (SAE) and all were deemed unrelated to study treatment​

* Agios Pharmaceuticals - ‍preliminary data suggest that both molecules suppress oncometabolite D-2-hydroxyglutarate in an orthotopic brain tumor model​

* Agios Pharmaceuticals - study ‍to refine imaging methodology, assess biological effects of IDH inhibitors in perioperative study planned for H1 of 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.