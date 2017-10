Oct 10 (Reuters) - AGORA:

* PURCHASES 1,084,595 OWN SHARES IN SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAM REPRESENTING 2.28 PERCENT OF CO‘S SHARE CAPITAL

* SPENDS IN TOTAL 21.7 MILLION ZLOTYS FOR SHARE BUY-BACK, CO PLANS TO REDEEM PURCHASED OWN SHARES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)