Jan 22 (Reuters) - Agora:

* SAYS SIGNS PRELIM AGREEMENT TO SELL REAL ESTATES IN GDANSK FOR 8.65 MILLION ZLOTYS NET

* SAYS SEES POSITIVE IMPACT OF THE SALE ON ITS OPERATING RESULT IN Q1 AT ABOUT 5.6 MILLION ZLOTYS