BRIEF-Agrana Beteiligungs 9-mth EBIT Up At EUR 171.6 Mln

Jan 11 (Reuters) - AGRANA BETEILIGUNGS AG:

* ‍IN FIRST THREE QUARTERS OF 2017|18 GROWTH OF 2.2% IN GROUP REVENUE TO EUR 2,010.6 MILLION​

* 9MTH ‍PROFIT FOR PERIOD ROSE TO EUR 171.6 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 24.6%​

* 9MTH ‍OPERATING PROFIT (EBIT) EUR 171.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 137.7 MILLION​

* IN 2017|18 FINANCIAL YEAR AGRANA GROUP INTENDS TO INVEST A TOTAL OF ABOUT EUR 140 MILLION

* AGRANA BETEILIGUNGS - ‍FOR FULL 2017|18 EXPECTS A SLIGHT INCREASE IN GROUP‘S REVENUE AND A SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT IN EBIT​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)